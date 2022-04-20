Mumbai: She is a favourite of her fans and social media's darling. Cute and bubbly Sara Ali Khan never fails to impress her fans! The talented young actress is also a natural when it comes to social media posts and can connect with her fans instantly. Sara has recently posted a video on social media which immediately went viral. Sara is seen dancing to RD Burman's popular song 'Samundar Mein Nahake' from 1983 film, Pukar. Sara is seen matching her steps with her hairstylist Sanky Evrus. Wearing a black dress, a blue denim jacket with a pyramid of what looks like a salt pyramid in the background, Sara recreates the magic of the classic song, even as she adds a dash of humour.

Sara captioned the picture: "Namak mein Chamak...Thumak Thumak." More than 4.5 lakh viewers have liked the post, with Tanya Ghavri, celebrity stylist, commenting, "I can’ttttttt sara ali khannnnnnnnnnn. Why can’t you be controlleddddd."

Watch the video here:

Recently, Sara spoke about how she and her brother Ibrahim are carbon copies of their parents Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, respectively. Speaking about it, Sara had told ETimes, “The exact way in which I look like mom and Ibrahim looks like dad is not normal. We are identical! Aisa nahi hai ke humme unki jhalak hai (It's not as if we have glimpses of them). We literally look like they did back then and that gets people talking I guess."

The actress had further added that while her looks might be like her mom, her personality is more like her father Saif's. And the same is true for her brother Ibrahim - who looks like Saif but has a temperament like Amrita’s, the actress shared.