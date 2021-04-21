हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan teases her toned mid-riff in new post, check out her NYC apartment in this quick virtual home tour - In Pics

Suhana Khan has often shared pictures posing with her NYC BFFs. She is one of the most followed star kids with over a million followers on Instagram alone, explaining her rising popularity. 

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's stunning daughter Suhana Khan is a social media star. She sure knows how to make the right kind of buzz with her interesting posts online. Recently, Suhana, who is in New York City, completing her higher education, teased her toned midriff and oh boy is she a fitness freak or what!

From Suhana Khan's Instagram story, we also got a sneak peek into her chic, NYC apartment which has whites on the wall and looks perfect for a chillax zone. Take a look here: 

Suhana Khan has often shared pictures posing with her NYC BFFs. 

She is one of the most followed star kids with over a million followers on Instagram alone, explaining her rising popularity. 

SRK and Gauri Khan's darling daughter headed to New York University in 2019 where she is studying acting. She completed her graduation from Ardingly College in England.

Speculation of her making her starry entry into the movie business has always been around and now that she is studying acting as a course, looks like very soon the pretty girl will be making her big-screen debut. However, no announcement has been made so far.

She has acted in several plays and also in a short movie.

 

