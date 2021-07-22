Sherlyn Chopra takes indirect dig at Poonam Pandey, says 'I was first to give statement to Maharashtra Cyber Cell' in Raj Kundra porn case

New Delhi: Businessman and actress Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra will remain in police custody till July 23. He was arrested by the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police in a case relating to the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps on Monday night (July 19, 2021).

With his arrest, once again Bollywood's dark underbelly is under the scanner. After Gehana Vasisth backing the businessman and saying they rather made erotica and not porn, recently Poonam Pandey shared her side of the story.

Now, model-actress Sherlyn Chopra released her video statement on Raj Kundra's pornographic films case. Sherlyn revealed that in fact, she was the first person to give her statement to the Maharashtra cyber cell.

Her video was shared online by FilmyCook - a movie and meme page on Instagram:

In the video statement given, Sherlyn added that she was the one to inform the Maharashtra cyber cell about Armsprime - the company linked to Raj Kundra in the porn app case.

Sherlyn Chopra also took an indirect dig at Poonam Pandey. Without taking her name, Sherlyn said unlike those who say that 'her heart goes out to Shilpa Shetty and her kids', she did not go underground or missing. The 'heart goes out to...' statement was made by Poonam Pandey after learning about Kundra's arrest.

At least 11 people including Raj Kundra have been arrested in the case for alleged involvement in a case relating to the production of pornography.

Kundra was booked under IPC Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays), and relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.