Sherlyn Chopra's explosive accusation against Raj Kundra, says 'he kissed her and said relationship with wife Shilpa Shetty was complicated'

New Delhi: Model-actress Sherlyn Chopra has levelled serious allegations of 'sexual misconduct' against businessman Raj Kundra, who has been sent to 14-day judicial custody in the pornography case.

Sherlyn Chopra was summoned by Mumbai Crime Branch on Monday to record her statement in the case. According to a report in Times of India, in her complaint, she alleged that Raj Kundra called her business manager about a proposal in 2019. After the business meeting on March 27, 2019, Sherlyn claimed that Raj Kundra came to her house without any prior intimation. As per the report, he landed at her place over an argument related to a text message.

Sherlyn in her complaint alleged Raj Kundra started kissing her despite her resistance. TOI report quotes the actress as saying that she didn't want to be involved with a married man nor mix business with pleasure.

Adding more, Sherlyn said that Raj Kundra told her that his relationship with actress-wife Shilpa Shetty was complicated and he was stressed at home. Sherlyn claimed that she 'pushed' him away and ran to the washroom as she was scared.

Sherlyn Chopra had issued an FIR against Raj Kundra in April 2021 of sexual assault. He was charged under section 376 of Indian Penal Code r/w section 384, 415, 420, 504 and 506, 354 (a) (b) (d), 509, of Indian Penal Code, 67, 67 (A), of Information Technology Act 2008, sec 3 & 4 of Indecent Representation of Women Act 1986.

After Kundra's arrest, Sherlyn Chopra released her video statement on Raj Kundra's pornographic films case. She revealed that in fact, she was the first person to give her statement to the Maharashtra cyber cell.

In the video statement given, Sherlyn added that she was the one to inform the Maharashtra cyber cell about Armsprime - the company linked to Raj Kundra in the porn app case.

At least 11 people including Raj Kundra have been arrested in the case for alleged involvement in a case relating to the production of pornography.

Kundra was booked under IPC Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays), and relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.