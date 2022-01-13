हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
WATCH: Shilpa Shetty's daughter praying for an injured 'birdie' is the cutest video on internet!

In the video, Shilpa Shetty's daughter seemed to be quite concerned to know if the injured bird will survive.

WATCH: Shilpa Shetty&#039;s daughter praying for an injured &#039;birdie&#039; is the cutest video on internet!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha is simply adorable, the tiny tot often makes appearances on the actress' Instagram and when she does, she leaves our hearts melting with her cuteness.

Recently, Samisha showed us how to be compassionate to animals by praying for an injured bird in her backyard. On Wednesday, Shilpa Shetty shared a video of her daughter praying and chanting the Gayatri Mantra to help heal an injured Raven, sitting on the grass.

 

Samisha was heard asking about the 'birdie' in the video, after which Shilpa Shetty urged Samisha to pray for the bird and send her good wishes. Shetty was in awe of her daughter's compassion and kindness and penned a note about the same alongside the video.

She wrote, "Kids truly have the purest hearts. It’s amazing to see Samisha (who is not yet 2) feel compassion & empathy, and instinctively know when someone needs a prayer and some unconditional love. The power of prayer and faith makes the world go round. Wish we remember that more as grown ups. Thank you, @petaindia, for rescuing the injured baby raven."

Take a look at her post:

 

Samisha is Shilpa's surrogate baby. Shilpa and Raj Kundra, who are already parents to Viaan, welcomed their second child Samisha via surrogacy on February 15, 2020. The couple had been trying to have a second child for five years.

 

On the work front, she was last seen in the film 'Hungama 2' along with Paresh Rawal, Meezaan. It was directed by Priyadarshan.

