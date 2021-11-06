हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha wishes brother Viaan on Bhai Dooj in adorable video! - WATCH

Actress Shilpa Shetty, on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, shared a heart-melting video of her little daughter Samisha saying 'Happy Bhai Dooj' to her older brother Viaan.

Shilpa Shetty&#039;s daughter Samisha wishes brother Viaan on Bhai Dooj in adorable video! - WATCH
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: On the festive occasion of Bhai Dooj, actress Shilpa Shetty shared a glimpse of the festival's celebration at her home between her son Viaan and daughter Samisha and it's too adorable to miss.

The actress shared a video of the two siblings dressed in traditional outfits. Viaan, being the older brother, was trying to pose with little Samisha and teach her how to pronounce 'Bhai Dooj'. After he asks her to say, 'Happy Bhai Dooj', Samisha cutely repeats after him, leaving mom Shilpa Shetty in awe.

In the caption, the actress wrote, "The bond between siblings can never be explained, but it always leaves me amazed! *touchwood* A very Happy Bhai Dooj to all of you, from Samisha and her Paaji, Viaan-Raj!"

Take a look at the adorable video:

 

For the unversed, Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra were blessed with their son Viaan in May 2021. Later in 2020, the couple welcomed their daughter Samisha who was reportedly conceived through surrogacy.

Bhai Dooj, the festival symbolising the love of brother-sister, is being celebrated all over the country today. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony and brothers offer gifts to their sisters.

As per Hindu traditions, it is believed that Goddess Yamuna fed her brother Yamraj on Kartik Dwitiya at her own home. Since then this day is known as Yama Dwitiya.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shilpa ShettyRaj Kundrasamisha shetty kundraBhai Dooj 2021Bhai Doojbhai duj 2021Bhai DujViaan Shetty Kundra
Next
Story

Sanjay Dutt celebrates Bhai Dooj with sisters Priya, Namrata

Must Watch

PT14M7S

Punjab: Sidhu is interfering in government's work - APS Deol's big allegation