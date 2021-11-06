Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha wishes brother Viaan on Bhai Dooj in adorable video! - WATCH

New Delhi: On the festive occasion of Bhai Dooj, actress Shilpa Shetty shared a glimpse of the festival's celebration at her home between her son Viaan and daughter Samisha and it's too adorable to miss.

The actress shared a video of the two siblings dressed in traditional outfits. Viaan, being the older brother, was trying to pose with little Samisha and teach her how to pronounce 'Bhai Dooj'. After he asks her to say, 'Happy Bhai Dooj', Samisha cutely repeats after him, leaving mom Shilpa Shetty in awe.

In the caption, the actress wrote, "The bond between siblings can never be explained, but it always leaves me amazed! *touchwood* A very Happy Bhai Dooj to all of you, from Samisha and her Paaji, Viaan-Raj!"

Take a look at the adorable video:

For the unversed, Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra were blessed with their son Viaan in May 2021. Later in 2020, the couple welcomed their daughter Samisha who was reportedly conceived through surrogacy.

Bhai Dooj, the festival symbolising the love of brother-sister, is being celebrated all over the country today. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony and brothers offer gifts to their sisters.

As per Hindu traditions, it is believed that Goddess Yamuna fed her brother Yamraj on Kartik Dwitiya at her own home. Since then this day is known as Yama Dwitiya.