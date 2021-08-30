Smriti Irani is die hard FRIENDS fan, this photo is a proof

New Delhi: The most popular US television show FRIENDS may be a new craze for the millennials but its love has still not faded away from the heart of those who watched it in the ‘no Netflix’ era when the show was aired on television. FRIENDS have a separate fan base but it may surprise you to know that Union minister Smriti Irani who once was the most loved ‘Bahu’ of the small screen is also a big fan of the 90’s sitcom.

Smriti Irani showed her love for the FRIENDS through an Instagram post where she posted a short clip from the show in which Rachel aka Jenifer Aniston is calling Chandler an ‘idiot’ to which he replies: 'I'm sure you're right but why?'

Talking about such idiot but important friend Smriti Irani shared the post with a caption that read: “That one idiot friend who spills the beans out of pure fright when u r in trouble with your parents … that one friend whose jokes only u understand and ROFL … that one friend who defends you to the death behind your back… that one friend you haven’t met in a long time .. Ping him/her and say u r the only idiot in my life (unless u have more) and I’m grateful for all our times together.. Ping that Bing in your life”

Needless to say that the post garnered nearly 75k views as people love FRIENDS as well as ‘Tulsi’ who ruled the small screen for a long time with popular daily Hindi soap opera 'Kyunki Saans Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'.

