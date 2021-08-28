हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pavitra Rishta 2.0

Pavitra Rishta 2.0 trailer out: Watch Ankita Lokhande-Shaheer Sheikh's love story blossom!

In the teaser of Pavitra Rishta 2.0, the makers give a glimpse of Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh's magical love story and how it blossoms.

Pavitra Rishta 2.0 trailer out: Watch Ankita Lokhande-Shaheer Sheikh&#039;s love story blossom!
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Ankita Lokhande

New Delhi: The streaming platform Zee5's show Pavitra Rishta 2.0 has come out with its teaser on Saturday. This will be a reboot of Pavitra Rishta which starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande. Shaheer Sheikh will be the leading actor in the show.

The promo was shared by the leading lady of the show Ankita Lokhande on her Instagram page.

In the scenic teaser, we're shown a glimpse of Ankita and Shaheer's magical love story that began on a rainy day. It begins with Ankita and Shaheer stealing glances as he gives up his umbrella for her while it's raining. With the work of fate, the two are shown each other's picture for marriage and agree to be connected by holy matrimony. This is where their love story begins and fans are excited to see how the show will progress.

In the caption of the post, Ankita wrote, "Love toh hoga hi in the air, jab Manav and Archana are there! Join them in the journey of love that will soon turn into #PavitraRishta coming soon on #ZEE5 #ItsNeverTooLate"

Check out the Pavitra Rishta 2.0 teaser:

 

Earlier this year, on June 1, the show had clocked 12 years - a huge milestone. The show, created by Ekta Kapoor, revolved around a married couple, Manav and Archana. The two became household favourites as their 'jodi' was a big hit!

Sushant Singh Rajput, who had played Manav earlier, and Ankita Lokhande even dated in real life during the show. However, their relationship ended after a few years. Now Ankita Lokhande is dating a businessman named Vicky Jain.

