Kajal Aggarwal gets back in the swim of things with pool pics in a stunning black bikini!

Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with businessman Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020, in a private ceremony with family and close friends in attendance. 

New Delhi: South sensation Kajal Aggarwal turned a water baby in her recent Instagram posts and teased a few of her pool pictures. Donning a smouldering black bikini, Kajal made a splash in water.

Kajal Aggarwal also changed her name and added a Kitchlu to her surname on IG. Take a look at her photos: 

Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with businessman Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020, in a private ceremony with family and close friends in attendance. The gala wedding took place at Mumbai's plush Taj Hotel. 

She recently celebrated her first Teej festival with family and even flaunted her Henna designs (Mehendi). Hariyali Teej was marked this year on August 11.

On the work front, she has a packed work calendar with Mosagallu, Acharya, Mumbai Saga, Hey Sinamika, Indian 2, Paris Paris, That is Mahalakshmi keeping her busy this year and 2021. 

 

Kajal Aggarwal South actress Gautam Kitchlu
