Kajal Aggarwal celebrates her first Teej after wedding, flaunts her Mehendi design!

New Delhi: Actor Kajal Aggarwal, who is celebrating her first Teej post marriage with businessman Gautam Kitchlu, has now shared the pictures on her social media account.

Expressing her happiness over the celebration, she wrote, “#firstteej #haryaliteej..”

In the series of pictures shared by the actress, Kajal opted for a green suit and can be seen applying a small heena design on her palm. In other pictures she can be seen posing with her family members.

She completed her look with a rose which was accessorized as a maang tikka to complete the look.

Well, the auspicious occasion of Hariyali Teej is being celebrated this year on August 11. This day is celebrated to welcome the season of monsoon where young girls, as well as married women, actively participate in the festivities. The festival of Teej is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

For the unversed, Southern beauty Kajal Aggarwal and businessman Gautam Kitchlu had a fairytale wedding on October 30, 2020, in a private ceremony with family and close friends in attendance.

The gala wedding took place at Mumbai's plush Taj Hotel. The good news came as a sweet surprise to one and all and Kajal had managed to keep her personal life well-guarded all this while.

Kajal has a packed work calendar with Mosagallu, Acharya, Mumbai Saga, Hey Sinamika, Indian 2, Paris Paris, That is Mahalakshmi keeping her busy this year and 2021.