हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

Sunil Grover imitates Amitabh Bachchan, asks Salman Khan to get married in viral video!

Actor Salman Khan, being a good sport, responded to the marriage question with a smile.

Sunil Grover imitates Amitabh Bachchan, asks Salman Khan to get married in viral video!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: A video from Salman Khan's Dabbang concert in Riyadh is going viral on social media featuring Sunil Grover dressed as Amitabh Bachchan. In the video, Salman Khan and 'Amitabh Bachchan' are seen in a Kaun Banega Crorepati set up and Sunil Grover as Amitabh is seen asking Salman why he's scared of marriage and urged him to get married soon. 

He told Salman Khan, "Kya ho jaata hai shaadi ke naam se aapko? Byah kar lijiye."

Salman reacted to the question by laughing along with the audience.

Watch the hilarious clip here:

 

In December last year, a team led by Salman Khan took centre-stage at the International Arena in Boulevard, Riyadh for the Dabangg Tour. The star-studded tour will also feature Shilpa Shetty, Saiee Manjrekar, Sohail Khan, Prabhu Deva, Sunil Grover, Kamaal Khan, and Aayush Sharma.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in the action-drama 'Antim: The Finale Truth' co-starring his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. He is currently hosting the reality TV show Bigg Boss 15.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Salman KhanSunil GroverAmitabh BachchanDabbang concert
Next
Story

Pageant queens Dia Mirza, Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta stun in Miss India throwback pic

Must Watch

PT3M23S

Breaking News: News of getting a bomb in Ghazipur, Delhi