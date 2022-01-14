Sunil Grover imitates Amitabh Bachchan, asks Salman Khan to get married in viral video!

New Delhi: A video from Salman Khan's Dabbang concert in Riyadh is going viral on social media featuring Sunil Grover dressed as Amitabh Bachchan. In the video, Salman Khan and 'Amitabh Bachchan' are seen in a Kaun Banega Crorepati set up and Sunil Grover as Amitabh is seen asking Salman why he's scared of marriage and urged him to get married soon.

He told Salman Khan, "Kya ho jaata hai shaadi ke naam se aapko? Byah kar lijiye."

Salman reacted to the question by laughing along with the audience.

Watch the hilarious clip here:

In December last year, a team led by Salman Khan took centre-stage at the International Arena in Boulevard, Riyadh for the Dabangg Tour. The star-studded tour will also feature Shilpa Shetty, Saiee Manjrekar, Sohail Khan, Prabhu Deva, Sunil Grover, Kamaal Khan, and Aayush Sharma.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in the action-drama 'Antim: The Finale Truth' co-starring his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. He is currently hosting the reality TV show Bigg Boss 15.