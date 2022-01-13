हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15 Day 104 written updates: Pratik Sehajpal suffers nose bleed during task

After injuring himself, Bigg Boss 15 contestant Pratik Sehajpal was then called into the medical room.

Bigg Boss 15 Day 104 written updates: Pratik Sehajpal suffers nose bleed during task
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, contestants had a huge fight during the cycle fixing task in which Shamita Shetty was the 'sanchalak'. Nishant and Rashami start off fighting in the beginning.

In the current task, it was Pratik Sehajpal vs Tejasswi Prakash, and while Tejasswi's cycle was almost fixed, Pratik's was still missing a wheel. So, Pratik tried to steal and break Tejasswi's cycle to win. However, Tejasswi defended her cycle and allegedly hit Pratik on the hand.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

 

Pratik accused Tejasswi of getting violent and Tejasswi said that he was putting force on her physically.

After the task is paused, Abhijit, Devoleena and Rakhi discussed the task and Tejasswi's behaviour. Devoleena sided with Pratik and said that Teja's behaviour last week was very unpleasant.

Shamita told Nishant that she does not see Tejasswi in the top 5. Nishant felt her thinking was flawed and said he didn't agree with it.

Later, Nishant had a heart-to-heart conversation with Rakhi and told her that he feels emotionally affected by her. Rakhi apologised to him and said that she will support him in the upcoming tasks.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

 

In a one-on-one conversation, Pratik asked Abhijit Bichukale why he was against him in every task. Abhijit said that that was not the case and that he was instigated by others.

Coming back to the task, Tejasswi and Pratik got into an altercation after Pratik tried to break Tejasswi's cycle and both of them got injured in the process. Tejasswi started crying and blamed Pratik for getting too physical. Pratik, while fixing his cycle, hit his nose and it started bleeding. He was then called to the medical room for assistance.

Tejasswi made sarcastic comments at the time which irked Devo and she lashed out at Tejasswi.

It still remains to be seen which contestant will win the task. Stay tuned to this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 15.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bigg Boss 15Bigg BossSalman KhanPratik SehajpalTejasswi Prakash
Next
Story

Kishwer Merchantt, Suyyash Rai's 4-month-old son tests negative for COVID-19

Must Watch

PT8M45S

DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; Jan 13, 2022