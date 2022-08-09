NewsBuzz
SUSHMITA SEN

Sushmita Sen parties with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl on mom's birthday bash - See fam jam pics!

Sushmita Sen's video with ex-boyfriend: The former Miss Universe went live on her Instagram account on her mom's birthday and thanked everyone for wishing her mother. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 04:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Sushmita Sen parties with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl on mom's birthday bash - See fam jam pics!

New Delhi: Former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen's personal life has been making news ever since Lalit Modi's major love confession on social media. Well, Arya star recently hosted a birthday bash for her mother Subhra Sen and guess who we spotted at the party? Her hot ex-boyfriend and model Rohman Shawl. 

SUSHMITA SEN PARTIES WITH EX-BOYFRIEND

The former Miss Universe went live on her Instagram account on her mom's birthday and thanked everyone for wishing her mother. Fans were pleasantly surprised to spot Sushmita’s ex boyfriend, Rohman Shawl, at the party. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nikhil Rao (@bg0260)

Sushmita’s elder daughter Renee dropped some adorable photos with her grandmother which also included Sushmita’s brother Rajeev Sen, estranged sister-in-law Charu Asopa, and younger daughter Alisah, among others.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Renée Sen (@reneesen47)

LALIT MODI ANNOUNCES LOVE FOR SUSHMITA SEN

Businessman and former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi took to his social media handles to make the announcement about their dating and called the actor as his 'better half'. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lalit Modi (@lalitkmodi)

Sushmita, 46, confirmed her relationship with Lalit Modi a day after his big announcement on social media. She talked about her split from model-actor Rohman Shawl in December last year in an Instagram post. 

 

Live Tv

Sushmita SenSushmita Sen boyfriendSushmita Sen ex-boyfriendRohman ShawlLalit ModiSushmita Sen picsSushmita Sen hot pics

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When will there be a ban on 'Chinese Manjha'?
DNA Video
DNA: Why was there a delayed action from government on Shrikant Tyagi?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political tears over arrest of suspected ISIS helper caught from Batla House area
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 8, 2022
DNA Video
DNA : Jagdeep Dhankhar's victory was already decided
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Inflation was high in the UPA government or now?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 3 years since the abrogation of 370
DNA Video
DNA: How much has Jammu & Kashmir changed after scrapping of Article 370 and 35A
DNA Video
DNA: 'Event' with black dress code on inflation!
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Designer Protest on Inflation!