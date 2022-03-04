The Big Bull actress Lekha Prajapati papped at a movie screening, fans call her 'Bipasha Basu lookalike'!

New Delhi: Actress Lekha Prajapati, who was seen in the financial thriller 'The Big Bull' starring Abhishek Bachchan in the lead, was recently papped in the city. She attended the movie screening of Malayalam entertainer Naaradan and shared a byte with the press.

At the Naaradan Mumbai screening, Lekha Prajapati expressed her happiness at being able to watch movies once again in cinema halls. She said finally we are able to watch films on 70mm screens after the COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in the state on occupancy in theatres.

Popular celeb pap Viral Bhayani posted her video on Instagram and fans were quick to call her 'Bipasha Basu lookalike'. Check out the video and fan comments below:

Naaradan is a Malayalam-political thriller film directed by Aashiq Abu starring Tovino Thomas and Anna Ben.

Lekha started career with modeling and walked the ramp for many designers. She forayed into the Malayalam film industry with horror flick 'Kshanam', which released on December 10, 2021.

Kshanam is helmed by Suresh Unnithan and the film also stars Parvathi T, Ajmeel Ameer, Sneha Ajith, and Devan among others in the lead roles.

Lekha Prajapati also featured in 'iSmart Shankar' (2019), 'Class of `83' (2020), MX Player series 'The Right One', 'City of Dreams' directed by Nagesh Kukunoor and short film 'Gulabi Rewari' among others.

She was also a contestant in India’s Next Superstars reality show in 2018.