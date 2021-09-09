Family Man 2 actress Samantha's bold photoshoot sends internet into a meltdown - In Pics

New Delhi: South stunner and The Family Man 2 actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram account and dropped a few clicks from her photoshoot for international brand Louis Vuitton (LV) bags.

And we can't help but notice those drop-dead gorgeous looks and awe-inspiring washboard abs. Take a look here:

Many fans and celeb friends including Sophie Choudry commented on Samantha's post. She wrote: Ummm love the bag what are these abs?!. In another post, fashion designer Masaba Gupta wrote: WOW Samantha you look insane. What is this body

In other related news, there is a strong buzz doing the rounds that all is not well between Samantha and her actor husband Naga Chaitanya. The rumours gained ground after Sam dropped Akkineni (her surname) from social media handles.

However, when quizzed on the same, she refused to comment anything on her personal life.

On the work front, she made her digital debut with Manoj Bajpayee starrer 'The Family Man Season 2' which earned her immense love and appreciation. She even bagged the Best Actress (Series) award for her performance as Raji in The Family Man Season 2 at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2021.

Samantha made her debut in Gautham Menon's 2010 Telugu romance, 'Ye Maaya Chesave', which landed her the Filmfare Award for Best Debut Actress and the Nandi Award that year. She too has featured in several big hits and has been a recipient of many honours.