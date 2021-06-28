The Family Man 2: When Chellam sir photobombed Arvind and Suchitra’s photo!

New Delhi: The Family Man 2's one of the amazing characters Chellam sir has once again hogged all the limelight. Well, it wasn't a planned event, but it happened and it left the netizens burst into laughter.

So, recently, Sharad Kelkar, who played the role of Arvind in the series, shared a picture with Priyamani, who essayed the role of Suchitra on his social media handle. While the fans were appreciating their chemistry in the series, what caught everyone's attention was Chellam sir in the backdrop of the photo. Well, the picture went viral on social media as it had Chellam sir photobombing the main picture while he was standing in one corner of the frame with a phone in his hand.

Reacting on it, Sharad wrote, “I hate photobombers but chellam sir I love you

@pillumani @rajanddk @bajpayee.manoj @thefamilymanonprime #thefamilyman2 #amazonprime #photobomb #funnymemes #funny @iamsumankumar..”

Sharad’s witty sense of humour left his fans in splits. Played by Tamil actor Uday Mahesh, Chellam sir’s role has made a huge impact on the audience.

In the series, Uday Mahesh played the role of Chellam Sir, who was a retired member of NIA –National Investigation Agency, and helped Srikant in every crucial situation in the series.

Netizens got so impressed with the senior actor, that they starting calling him a super-spy human and even compared him with Google. There were many memes which were made on him and he got so popular with the character that he became a household name.

The action-thriller series 'The Family Man Season 2' was created and produced by Raj and DK, the season 2 stars Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Hinduja, among others.

The show also features an incredible cast from Tamil cinema, including Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami, and N Alagamperumal.