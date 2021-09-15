हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sumona Chakravarti

Kapil Sharma Show actress Sumona Chakravarti's pool pics in a bikini go viral!

Sumona Chakravarti took some respite from the summer heat and took a cool dip in a pool with none other than OG Komolika aka Urvashi Dholakia and actress-RJ Tarana.

Kapil Sharma Show actress Sumona Chakravarti&#039;s pool pics in a bikini go viral!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Film and television actress Sumona Chakravarti is an avid social media user and her fans love it! The Kapil Sharma Show star recently took to Instagram (IG) and dropped some jaw-dropping pictures with her girl gang. 

Sumona took some respite from the summer heat and took a cool dip in a pool with none other than OG Komolika aka Urvashi Dholakia and actress-RJ Tarana. Their pictures rocking a stunning bikini went viral. Take a look here: 

Sumona Chakravarti has over 1.1 million followers on IG alone. 

Sumona became a household name after she played Kapil Sharma's wife in the hit comedy show 'Comedy Nights With Kapil'. Her on-screen banter with Kapil is loved by the audience and they continued to work together in 'The Kapil Sharma Show' as well.

The fresh season of The Kapil Sharma Show has kickstarted and Sumona is very much a part of it - bringing smiles to her fans faces as ever!

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sumona ChakravartiThe Kapil Sharma ShowKapil Sharmakapil sharma show actresssumona chakravarti picssumona chakravarti instagramUrvashi DholakiaBikini pics
Next
Story

CONFIRMED! Kangana Ranaut to play goddess Sita in period drama

Must Watch

PT19M5S

Badi Bahas: Pakistan opened a new front against India?