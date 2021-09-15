Kapil Sharma Show actress Sumona Chakravarti's pool pics in a bikini go viral!

New Delhi: Film and television actress Sumona Chakravarti is an avid social media user and her fans love it! The Kapil Sharma Show star recently took to Instagram (IG) and dropped some jaw-dropping pictures with her girl gang.

Sumona took some respite from the summer heat and took a cool dip in a pool with none other than OG Komolika aka Urvashi Dholakia and actress-RJ Tarana. Their pictures rocking a stunning bikini went viral. Take a look here:

Sumona Chakravarti has over 1.1 million followers on IG alone.

Sumona became a household name after she played Kapil Sharma's wife in the hit comedy show 'Comedy Nights With Kapil'. Her on-screen banter with Kapil is loved by the audience and they continued to work together in 'The Kapil Sharma Show' as well.

The fresh season of The Kapil Sharma Show has kickstarted and Sumona is very much a part of it - bringing smiles to her fans faces as ever!