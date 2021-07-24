हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tisca Chopra

Tisca Chopra trolled for sharing picture of Indonesian weightlifter while congratulating Mirabai Chanu!

On Saturday (July 24), Bollywood actress Tisca Chopra had taken to her Twitter to congratulate weightlifting champion Mirabai Chanu, however, she ended up tweeting a picture of an Indonesian weightlifter instead.

File photo

New Delhi: India had its moment of pride on Saturday when Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won the silver medal in the women's 49kg category at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Many Bollywood celebrities such as Kangana Ranaut, Farhan Akhtar, Abhishek Bachchan and Janhvi Kapoor took to their social media accounts to celebrate her historic win.

Bollywood actress Tisca Chopra had also taken to her Twitter to congratulate the weightlifting champion. However, instead of sharing Mirabai's pic, the actress ended up posting an Indonesian weightlifter Aisah Windy Cantika's picture instead. 

Check out her now-deleted tweet:

tisca

For her mistake, she was trolled by netizens on Twitter who accused her of ignorance. Many criticised her for her mistake with snarky comments, while others corrected her without the trolling.

Later, the actress penned an apology on Twitter saying, "Glad you guys had fun! That was a genuine mistake, am so sorry .. still doesn’t mean I am not proud of @mirabai_chanu
 at the #TokyoOlympics .. and of the rest of our contingent."

With this monumental silver medal, Chanu has become the second Indian weightlifter to win an Olympic medal after Karnam Malleswari bagged bronze in the 69kg category at the 2000 Sydney Games when the weightlifting arena was opened to women for the first time.

