TMC MP Nusrat Jahan’s baby’s birth certificate goes viral, names Yash Dasgupta as father!

New Delhi: TMC MP and former Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan is once again in news. The latest buzz puts an end to all the speculation related to the father of her child.

A viral picture of a birth certificate is doing the rounds which names Debashish Dasgupta as the baby’s father. Not many know that actor Yash Dasgupta’s other name is Debashish.

According to a report in News18.com, the alleged birth certificate of Yishaan J Dasgupta names Yash as the father and Nusrat as the mother. A newborn baby whose named Yishaan has a date of birth as August 26.

A few days back, she also dropped a new post on Instagram, giving picture credit to 'daddy', however, she didn't reveal who is the father is.

In June, Nusrat Jahan had announced her split with husband Nikhil Jain and released an official statement as well. The actress-turned-politician said, "Our separation happened long back, but I did not speak about it as I intended to keep my private life to myself."

For the unversed, TMC MP Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain who tied the knot in June 2019 in Turkey, had been making headlines a few months ago due to marital discord and cheating allegations on the former.

Meanwhile, after allegations were made against Nikhil Jain and his family, he had revealed some important facts about his relationship with Nusrat. He had issued an official statement about the ongoing marital discord and made some important revelations in it.

Nusrat Jahan tied the knot with her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum on June 19, 2019. The wedding ceremony was done as per the Turkish Marriage Regulation.

Amid these speculations, Nusrat Jahan's intimacy with BJP's actor-turned-politician Yash Dasgupta had also gained ground. Yash and Nusrat worked together in the Bengali film ‘SOS Kolkata’ in 2020.