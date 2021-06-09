TMC MP Nusrat Jahan's pregnancy rumours spark off, husband Nikhil Jain says 'child is not mine'!

New Delhi: Popular Bengali actress turned Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Nusrat Jahan is back in news and this time the buzz is strong that she is expecting her first child. However, the actress-politician has not confirmed the news yet.

Along with Nusrat Jahan's pregnancy rumours, another major speculation is about her impending divorce from husband Nikhil Jain. The couple is reportedly not staying together for the last 6 months, adding more fuel to the fire.

Recently, commenting on their divorce, controversial writer Taslima Nasreen wrote on Facebook:

Meanwhile, in a shocking development, according to the Bengali news channel, ABP Ananda, Nusrat Jahan's husband Nikhil Jain is not aware of his wife's pregnancy. Nikhil reportedly maintained that the child isn't his because they haven't even contacted for months.

Last year on Durga Puja, TMC MP Nusrat Jahan was seen with husband Nikhil Jain on Ashtami at Suruchi Sangha Durga Puja, accompanied by Aroop Biswas, Minister in the West Bengal Govt performing the Aarti.

Amid these speculations, Nusrat Jahan's intimacy with BJP's actor-turned-politician Yash Dasgupta has also gained ground. Yash and Nusrat worked together in the Bengali film ‘SOS Kolkata’ in 2020.

Nusrat Jahan tied the knot with her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum on June 19, 2019. The reports have been rife that there is marital discord among the couple. However, none of them has said anything about it in public.