हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nusrat Jahan

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan's pregnancy rumours spark off, husband Nikhil Jain says 'child is not mine'!

Along with Nusrat Jahan's pregnancy rumours, another major speculation is about her impending divorce from husband Nikhil Jain. The couple is reportedly not staying together for last 6 months, adding more fuel to the fire. 

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan&#039;s pregnancy rumours spark off, husband Nikhil Jain says &#039;child is not mine&#039;!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular Bengali actress turned Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Nusrat Jahan is back in news and this time the buzz is strong that she is expecting her first child. However, the actress-politician has not confirmed the news yet. 

Along with Nusrat Jahan's pregnancy rumours, another major speculation is about her impending divorce from husband Nikhil Jain. The couple is reportedly not staying together for the last 6 months, adding more fuel to the fire. 

Recently, commenting on their divorce, controversial writer Taslima Nasreen wrote on Facebook:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nusrat (@nusratchirps)

Meanwhile, in a shocking development, according to the Bengali news channel, ABP Ananda, Nusrat Jahan's husband Nikhil Jain is not aware of his wife's pregnancy. Nikhil reportedly maintained that the child isn't his because they haven't even contacted for months.

Last year on Durga Puja, TMC MP Nusrat Jahan was seen with husband Nikhil Jain on Ashtami at Suruchi Sangha Durga Puja, accompanied by Aroop Biswas, Minister in the West Bengal Govt performing the Aarti.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nusrat (@nusratchirps)

Amid these speculations, Nusrat Jahan's intimacy with BJP's actor-turned-politician Yash Dasgupta has also gained ground. Yash and Nusrat worked together in the Bengali film ‘SOS Kolkata’ in 2020. 

Nusrat Jahan tied the knot with her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum on June 19, 2019. The reports have been rife that there is marital discord among the couple. However, none of them has said anything about it in public. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nusrat JahanNusrat Jahan pregnantnikhil jainNusrat Jahan divorceNusrat Jahan pregnancyYash DasguptaTMC MP
Next
Story

Trending: Janhvi Kapoor oozes oomph in a tangerine bikini, turns up the summer heat!

Must Watch

PT4M34S

Southwest monsoon reaches Mumbai, IMD predicts continuous heavy rain