Trending: Actress Rekha recites Gayatri Mantra on Dance Deewane 3 show, leaves everyone speechless - Watch

New Delhi: Veteran actress Rekha recently was a special guest on the dance reality show - Dance Deewane 3. Besides her beauty and effortless acting, what left everyone mighty impressed was her singing abilities as she recited the divine Gayatri Mantra.

Rekha left all in awe of her when she recited the Gayatri Mantra on the sets of Dance Deewane 3 show. Other judges including Madhuri Dixit Nene, hosts Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachhiya, contestants and audiences - all were left speechless on hearing Rekha sing.

The veteran actress was dressed in golden-white attire with stunning jewellery, making her look ethereal.

Rekha also performed on her superhit track Salmaan-E-Ishq, leaving the audience totally smitten with her dance. Later, in the video shared by the channel airing the show, Madhuri and Rekha can be seen enacting a scene from the blockbuster movie Silsila.

The film featured Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Rekha, and Sanjeev Kumar originally.