Navjot Singh Sidhu

Trending: After Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter!

Navjot Singh Sidhu, however, will continue to remain in the Congress party.

Trending: After Navjot Singh Sidhu&#039;s resignation, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter!
Pic Courtesy: TV show stills

New Delhi: Indian cricketer turned politician, Navjot Singh Sidhu's recent move of resigning as the chief of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee left many shocked, especially when he was being touted as a major contender for the Chief Ministerial face in the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab. 

"The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress," Sidhu wrote in his letter to Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi.

Sidhu's letter comes amid speculations of Captain Amarinder Singh joining BJP. Singh was reportedly likely to meet BJP's top leadership including party chief JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi today.

However, in other news related to the entertainment world, soon after Sidhu's resignation, actress Archana Puran Singh started trending high on Twitter. Why? Well, these memes will make you understand. 

For the unversed, Archana Puran Singh replaced Sidhu after the latter left the show and followed his political career full-time. 

Sidhu graced Kapil's comedy show for the longest time and fans enjoyed his presence, filled with laughter pangs and regular shaiyaris

 

