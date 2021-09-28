Trending: After Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter!

New Delhi: Indian cricketer turned politician, Navjot Singh Sidhu's recent move of resigning as the chief of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee left many shocked, especially when he was being touted as a major contender for the Chief Ministerial face in the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab.

"The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress," Sidhu wrote in his letter to Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi.

Sidhu's letter comes amid speculations of Captain Amarinder Singh joining BJP. Singh was reportedly likely to meet BJP's top leadership including party chief JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi today.

However, in other news related to the entertainment world, soon after Sidhu's resignation, actress Archana Puran Singh started trending high on Twitter. Why? Well, these memes will make you understand.

After #NavjotSinghSidhu resign, the only person who seems to be highly upset is ARCHANA PURAN SINGH in Kapil Sharma show .....

pic.twitter.com/f4Ic3Rsjsa — Sandeep Kumar (@KSandeepKoli) September 28, 2021

#NavjotSinghSidhu resigned from Congress Navjot Singh Sidhu to Archana Puran Singh right now: pic.twitter.com/UXaxOes8ik — Soham Naskar (@SohamNaskar) September 28, 2021

Archana Puran Singh on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show pic.twitter.com/Ser6jQZzjW — Sufiyan Salmani #muslimLivesmatter (@sufiyanji5665) September 28, 2021

For the unversed, Archana Puran Singh replaced Sidhu after the latter left the show and followed his political career full-time.

Sidhu graced Kapil's comedy show for the longest time and fans enjoyed his presence, filled with laughter pangs and regular shaiyaris.