हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aishwarya Rai

Trending: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's look from Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan LEAKED, viral pic floods internet!

Ponniyin Selvan is a Tamil period drama, written, directed and co-produced by Mani Ratnam, and Allirajah Subaskaran under Lyca Productions. 

Trending: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan&#039;s look from Mani Ratnam&#039;s Ponniyin Selvan LEAKED, viral pic floods internet!

New Delhi: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently shooting for ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam's period drama Ponniyin Selvan. The internet is buzzing with a leaked on-set picture of Ash, revealing her look in the film. 

Several fan pages shared the photo online where Aishwarya Rai can be seen in an orange silk saree draped in a certain way with heavy jewellery making her look ethereal. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Movie00007 (@movie00007)

Last month, Aishwarya took to her Instagram handle and dropped the frist look poster of Mani Ratnam's period drama 'Ponniyin Selvan' - a two-part magnum opus. The movie will see Ash along with south actor Karthi on the big screens.

Ponniyin Selvan is a Tamil period drama, written, directed and co-produced by Mani Ratnam, and Allirajah Subaskaran under Lyca Productions. 

Elango Kumaravel and B. Jeyamohan have co-written the film with Mani Ratnam. 

The historical drama features Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha in lead roles, while Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi appear in supporting roles. 

The film's music is being composed by AR Rahman. Ponniyin Selvan is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's historical period based fictional novel of the same name.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Aishwarya RaiPonniyin SelvanMani RatnamKarthips 1Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Next
Story

Ranveer Singh dancing to 'Nashe si chadh gae' for Deepika Padukone at mom's birthday bash is unmissable, watch unseen videos!

Must Watch

PT20M50S

War preparations of anti-Taliban forces, challenged Taliban from a height of 15 thousand feet