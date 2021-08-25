Trending: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's look from Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan LEAKED, viral pic floods internet!

New Delhi: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently shooting for ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam's period drama Ponniyin Selvan. The internet is buzzing with a leaked on-set picture of Ash, revealing her look in the film.

Several fan pages shared the photo online where Aishwarya Rai can be seen in an orange silk saree draped in a certain way with heavy jewellery making her look ethereal.

Last month, Aishwarya took to her Instagram handle and dropped the frist look poster of Mani Ratnam's period drama 'Ponniyin Selvan' - a two-part magnum opus. The movie will see Ash along with south actor Karthi on the big screens.

Ponniyin Selvan is a Tamil period drama, written, directed and co-produced by Mani Ratnam, and Allirajah Subaskaran under Lyca Productions.

Elango Kumaravel and B. Jeyamohan have co-written the film with Mani Ratnam.

The historical drama features Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha in lead roles, while Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi appear in supporting roles.

The film's music is being composed by AR Rahman. Ponniyin Selvan is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's historical period based fictional novel of the same name.