Trending: Aaradhya Bachchan hugs Aishwarya Rai's cousin Shloka Shetty at her wedding, consoles her at vidaai - In Pics

New Delhi: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's cousin Shloka Shetty's fairytale wedding to Karan R Shetty earlier this year was a starry affair with gorgeous Ash, hubby Abhishek Bachchan making their entry with daughter Aaradhya.

What hogged the attention was Aishwarya and Aaradhya's beautiful bright outfits and a few pictures which were originally shared by the event management company covering the wedding.

They also dropped a post with a caption reading: "Ever since the thought of their daughter's wedding comes in their mind, parents know consciously or subconsciously, that one day she will go to another family to create a new world. But it must be during the vidai that this truth dawns in entirety. At that moment, in @shlokasshetty's vidai, comfort for @sulatha.shetty Aunty came in Aaradhya's sweet voice, 'Don't cry, I'm there na!"'Truly daughters are a blessing."

However, the post has now been deleted by the event management company.

In a video posted by them, it gives a glimpse of Shloka and Karan's wedding which took place at Taj-Westend in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, several fan pages have shared Aishwarya and Aaradhya's photos from the wedding. Take a look:

Aishwarya is an avid social media user, who quite often drops a picture or two with her daughter.

On the work front, Abhishek has his kitty full with films such as 'Dasvi', 'The Big Bull' and 'Bob Biswas' keeping him busy. He was last seen in the web series Breathe: Into the Shadows and Anurag Basu's much-acclaimed 'Ludo'.