Trending: Ajay Devgn dons a new look, his photos in salt and pepper beard go viral!

New Delhi: It was superstar Ajay Devgn's bodyguard Gautam's birthday and guess what? His boss made it special. Gautam, who is also a fitness trainer took to his Instagram handle and shared his birthday picture with the star, giving away Devgn's new swanky look.

Ajay Devgn can be seen donning a salt and pepper beard look, and rocking a new avatar. Pictures of him in his all-new look went viral on the internet. Take a look here:

On the work front, Ajay has Abhishek Dudhaiya’s war drama Bhuj: The Pride of India, co-starring Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, and Nora Fatehi. The film, set during the Indo-Pak war of 1971, and is scheduled for a release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 13, 2021.

Ajay Devgn recently announced the Hindi remake Telugu hit film, ‘Naandhi’. The courtroom drama will be backed by Ajay and Dil Raju.

The actor will be seen making his digital debut with Rudra, a remake of the British series Luther, which will also star Esha Deol. Ajay Devgn also has Sooryavanshi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Maidaan in his kitty. He returns as the director with Mayday, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh.

