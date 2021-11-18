Trending: Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra dances to viral song Manike Mage Hithe in a red kurta, netizens love it - Watch

New Delhi: The latest one to join the Manike Mage Hithe trend is a popular Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra. She took to Instagram and joined the bandwagon of various celebs and shared her version of Manike Mage Hithe song, dancing her heart out.

Bengali actress Sreelekha wore a red hot noodle-strap kurta with black leggings, looking absolutely lovely. Take a look at her dance on the viral trend.

Netizens loved her dance on the song and showered their love in the comments section.

The 46-year-old Sreelekha has been honoured with BFJA Award and an Anandalok Award among many others. Her work in movies includes Hothat Brishti, Kantatar, Aschorjo Prodip, Swade Ahlade, Choukath and Rainbow Jelly among many others.

Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka De Silva's viral song Manike Mage Hithe has not just been recreated multiple times on various social media platforms but also received much love from many Bollywood celebrities as well.

For the unversed, singer Yohani Diloka shot to fame after her song Manike Mage Hithe went viral on social media. Due to her rising popularity, the Sri Lankan singer was also called on Bigg Boss 15 in one of the weekend episodes where she shared the stage with host Salman Khan and even sang with him.

Yohani will be making her Bollywood debut with the film 'Thank God', featuring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. As per a statement, Yohani will sing the Hindi version of her hit track.