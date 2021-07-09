हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Katrina Kaif

Trending: Don't miss Salman Khan's kickass reaction to Vicky Kaushal asking Katrina Kaif, 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'- Watch

Katrina and Vicky Kaushal have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now but neither confirmed the status in public.

Trending: Don&#039;t miss Salman Khan&#039;s kickass reaction to Vicky Kaushal asking Katrina Kaif, &#039;Mujhse Shaadi Karogi&#039;- Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/file photos

New Delhi: Let's admit, we all love watching throwback videos, especially those of our favourite Bollywood celebrities, right? Well, the internet is flooded with many such gems and recently one such old video of actor Vicky Kaushal proposing marriage to now rumoured ladylove Katrina Kaif has caught netizens' fancy. 

A viral fan page on Instagram posted the throwback video from an awards night stage when Vicky shares a fun moment on-stage with Kat and asks her jokingly, “Why don’t you find a nice Vicky Kaushal and get married to him? He adds, 'Shaadi Ka season chal raha hai toh mujhe laga apka bhi man kar raha hoga toh maine socha puch lun'. Reacting instantly, Katrina asks, 'Kya'? Then Vicky starts singing 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' with song playing in he background. 

Katrina, however, is quick to add, 'himmat nahi hai'. 

But the epic reaction comes from Salman Khan, who seated next to sister Arpita leans his head on her shoulder while all of this happens on-stage. While all of this was done in a jestful manner, incidentally, Katrina and Vicky are now reportedly dating. 

For the unversed, Katrina and Vicky Kaushal have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now but neither confirmed the status in public. The duo has been spotted together multiple times yet loves playing hide-and-seek with the paparazzi. 

For the uninitiated, the rumour about Katrina and Vicky first started when at Koffee With Karan's last season in 2019, where the former replied to host Karan Johar's one of the questions by saying that she thinks she will look good with Vicky. 

When the latter was informed about her answer, he looked quite swooned and more than happy to hear it. He said, "I was surprised she knows about my existence”.

And the rest, as they say, is history. On the work front, Katrina will soon start filming Tiger Zinda Hai 3 with Salman Khan. 

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Katrina KaifSalman KhanVicky KaushalKatrina Kaif weddingVicky Kaushal girlfriendKatrina Kaif boyfriendSalman Khan girlfriendTrending videoMujhse Shaadi KarogiViral video
Next
Story

Viral video: THIS Kerala bride dancing to foot-tapping South Indian song in a ravishing red silk saree is whistle-worthy - Watch

Must Watch

PT9M21S

Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP over violence during nominations of UP Block Pramukh Election