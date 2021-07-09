Trending: Don't miss Salman Khan's kickass reaction to Vicky Kaushal asking Katrina Kaif, 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'- Watch

New Delhi: Let's admit, we all love watching throwback videos, especially those of our favourite Bollywood celebrities, right? Well, the internet is flooded with many such gems and recently one such old video of actor Vicky Kaushal proposing marriage to now rumoured ladylove Katrina Kaif has caught netizens' fancy.

A viral fan page on Instagram posted the throwback video from an awards night stage when Vicky shares a fun moment on-stage with Kat and asks her jokingly, “Why don’t you find a nice Vicky Kaushal and get married to him? He adds, 'Shaadi Ka season chal raha hai toh mujhe laga apka bhi man kar raha hoga toh maine socha puch lun'. Reacting instantly, Katrina asks, 'Kya'? Then Vicky starts singing 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' with song playing in he background.

Katrina, however, is quick to add, 'himmat nahi hai'.

But the epic reaction comes from Salman Khan, who seated next to sister Arpita leans his head on her shoulder while all of this happens on-stage. While all of this was done in a jestful manner, incidentally, Katrina and Vicky are now reportedly dating.

For the unversed, Katrina and Vicky Kaushal have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now but neither confirmed the status in public. The duo has been spotted together multiple times yet loves playing hide-and-seek with the paparazzi.

For the uninitiated, the rumour about Katrina and Vicky first started when at Koffee With Karan's last season in 2019, where the former replied to host Karan Johar's one of the questions by saying that she thinks she will look good with Vicky.

When the latter was informed about her answer, he looked quite swooned and more than happy to hear it. He said, "I was surprised she knows about my existence”.

And the rest, as they say, is history. On the work front, Katrina will soon start filming Tiger Zinda Hai 3 with Salman Khan.