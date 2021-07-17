हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kapil Sharma

Trending: Kapil Sharma's unrecognisable college pic with friends goes viral - Can you spot him?

Kapil Sharma took to Instagram and shared an old picture of him from his college days where he can be seen posing with his friends after their play rehearsal was done. 

Trending: Kapil Sharma&#039;s unrecognisable college pic with friends goes viral - Can you spot him?
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Ace comedian Kapil Sharma has an ocean of fan following - all thanks to his comedy show and an impeccable gift of gab. He recently shared a major throwback photo of him with his gang of friends from theatre.

Kapil Sharma took to Instagram and shared an old picture of him from his college days where he can be seen posing with his friends after their play rehearsal was done. He wrote: After finishing the rehearsals of our play, musical session with my team, find me in the picture? N write in comments below #old #memories #college #theatre 

After his initial struggle, Kapil Sharma has reached on top of his career. With his excellent comic-timing and stand-up act, the multi-talented star has won a million hearts. 

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy shows around. 

Kapil Sharma went on paternity leave after being blessed with a second child on February 1, 2021. Kapil and wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed a baby boy and shared the good news with fans on social media. 

Kapil and Ginni tied the knot on December 12, 2018. The duo has a daughter named Anayra and a baby boy Trishaan together. 

The actor has however resumed shooting for the show and it is expected to return in July. Comedians Bhati Singh and Krushna Abhishek are also part of the show.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kapil SharmaThe Kapil Sharma ShowKapil Sharma picsGinni Chatrathkapil sharma viral pic
Next
Story

Taapsee Pannu's indirect dig at Kangana Ranaut, says maybe I copied someone just by being born a female

Must Watch

PT3M8S

Sidhu Vs Amarinder: Capt Amarinder Singh writes to Sonia Gandhi