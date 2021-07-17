Trending: Kapil Sharma's unrecognisable college pic with friends goes viral - Can you spot him?

New Delhi: Ace comedian Kapil Sharma has an ocean of fan following - all thanks to his comedy show and an impeccable gift of gab. He recently shared a major throwback photo of him with his gang of friends from theatre.

Kapil Sharma took to Instagram and shared an old picture of him from his college days where he can be seen posing with his friends after their play rehearsal was done. He wrote: After finishing the rehearsals of our play, musical session with my team, find me in the picture? N write in comments below #old #memories #college #theatre

After his initial struggle, Kapil Sharma has reached on top of his career. With his excellent comic-timing and stand-up act, the multi-talented star has won a million hearts.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy shows around.

Kapil Sharma went on paternity leave after being blessed with a second child on February 1, 2021. Kapil and wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed a baby boy and shared the good news with fans on social media.

Kapil and Ginni tied the knot on December 12, 2018. The duo has a daughter named Anayra and a baby boy Trishaan together.

The actor has however resumed shooting for the show and it is expected to return in July. Comedians Bhati Singh and Krushna Abhishek are also part of the show.