हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lara Dutta

Trending: Lara Dutta's classy reply to a fan asking 'if she got vaccinated' is winning the internet!

Lara Dutta will next be seen in the espionage thriller Bellbottom along with Akshay, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi. Bellbottom is directed by Ranjit M Tewari. 

Trending: Lara Dutta&#039;s classy reply to a fan asking &#039;if she got vaccinated&#039; is winning the internet!

New Delhi: Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Lara Dutta is winning the internet with her epic reply to a fan asking if 'she got vaccinated'? Her witty response has been widely appreciated by well-wishers.

Lara Dutta was asked by a fan on Twitter, "did you get vaccinated???" to which she replied, "Yes!!! Just because I didn’t post a picture doesn’t mean it didn’t happen!!"

Many of her fans and followers loved her response and dropped comments on her Twitter timeline and her response has now got viral on social media. 

On the work front, Lara Dutta made her Bollywood debut with Andaaz, opposite actor Akshay Kumar in 2003. 

She will next be seen in the espionage thriller Bellbottom along with Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi. Bellbottom is directed by Ranjit M Tewari. 

Bellbottom is written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh. In the process, Bellbottom has become the first film to complete shooting the entire film during the pandemic.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Lara DuttaLara Dutta moviesLara Dutta TwitterCOVID VaccinationCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Viral video: This Kashmiri dulha-dulhan play 'flip the bottle' during 'rest time' amid shaadi rituals - Watch

Must Watch

PT19M52S

'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh Dies At 91 Due To Post-COVID Complications