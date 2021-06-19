Trending: Lara Dutta's classy reply to a fan asking 'if she got vaccinated' is winning the internet!

New Delhi: Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Lara Dutta is winning the internet with her epic reply to a fan asking if 'she got vaccinated'? Her witty response has been widely appreciated by well-wishers.

Lara Dutta was asked by a fan on Twitter, "did you get vaccinated???" to which she replied, "Yes!!! Just because I didn’t post a picture doesn’t mean it didn’t happen!!"

Yes!!! Just because I didn’t post a picture doesn’t mean it didn’t happen!! https://t.co/AQqOY7npbH — Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) June 18, 2021

Many of her fans and followers loved her response and dropped comments on her Twitter timeline and her response has now got viral on social media.

On the work front, Lara Dutta made her Bollywood debut with Andaaz, opposite actor Akshay Kumar in 2003.

She will next be seen in the espionage thriller Bellbottom along with Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi. Bellbottom is directed by Ranjit M Tewari.

Bellbottom is written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh. In the process, Bellbottom has become the first film to complete shooting the entire film during the pandemic.