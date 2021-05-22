Here's what Lara Dutta advised India's Adline Castelino before Miss Universe 2020

New Delhi: India's representative at the 69th Miss Universe pageant - Adline Quadros Castelino recently opened up about the eye-opening advice Miss Universe 2000 Lara Dutta gave her before she entered the pageant in an interview with an entertainment portal.

She told Pinkvilla that the 'Partner' actress advised her to solely focus on her performance and not fret about the outcome of it as she can only control her own actions.

She said, "Lara ma’am told me this just before leaving, she said, "You can control what you do but you can’t control what happens to you"".

Adline further spoke about how she gave her 100% during her journey and expressed that even standing on the Miss Universe stage was an immensely proud moment for her.

“I am firm believer that your destiny takes you places. If you are not meant to be somewhere, you are meant to be somewhere else and I gave it my 100% in terms of every little preparation I could do physically even emotionally because I feel that the circumstance around me also groom me and made me a much more aware person to represent India in the best light possible. So, I didn’t hold back anything, I gave it my all. Even while standing at the stage I was very proud of the accomplishment,” she added.

Castelino was one of the top 5 contestants along with Brazil, Mexico, Dominican Republic, and Peru. The stunning 22-year-old was the third runner-up at the coveted event and made her country immensely proud.