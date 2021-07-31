हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shraddha Kapoor

Trending: Shraddha Kapoor fans bash celebrity pap for leaking her 'fake WhatsApp chat edit'

A famous celebrity pap shared Shraddha Kapoor's photo along with a supposed WhatsApp chat, he got a peek into. 

Trending: Shraddha Kapoor fans bash celebrity pap for leaking her &#039;fake WhatsApp chat edit&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Shraddha Kapoor was recently papped walking out of a Mumbai studio in a pretty blue dress, busy in her phone. And guess what? A famous celebrity pap shared the photo along with a supposed WhatsApp chat, he got a peek into. 

However, it is not clear whether its Shraddha Kapoor's chat or a photoshopped meme. 

Actress's fans weren't amused by it and slammed the pap for invading her privacy. He captioned the post-reading: #shraddhakapoor walking out of a Mumbai shoot looking completely smitten! She was glued to her phone, grinning shyly and talking to someone called” We caught a peek of her conversation and wonder who could that be

Some even pointed out that mobile phones are different. One fan pointed out: OnePlus Phone and iPhone theme on WhatsApp. The wifi, battery sign is also of iphone.

Another one said: If this is a joke (edited), it’s a bad one!! Don’t intrude into someone’s privacy like that, please. With trust, they allow yr staff within close proximity.

Stop making Such stupid fake chat edits, said another follower.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor will next be seen in Luv Ranjan's untitled venture with Ranbir Kapoor. Also, she will be playing a shape-shifting serpent or Nagin in Vishal Furia's trilogy.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shraddha Kapoorshraddha kapoor picsviral bhayanicelebrity papWhatsApp chatsfake chats
Next
Story

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff teases smouldering BTS video of her topless magazine photoshoot - Watch

Must Watch

PT2M45S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day