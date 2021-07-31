Trending: Shraddha Kapoor fans bash celebrity pap for leaking her 'fake WhatsApp chat edit'

New Delhi: Actress Shraddha Kapoor was recently papped walking out of a Mumbai studio in a pretty blue dress, busy in her phone. And guess what? A famous celebrity pap shared the photo along with a supposed WhatsApp chat, he got a peek into.

However, it is not clear whether its Shraddha Kapoor's chat or a photoshopped meme.

Actress's fans weren't amused by it and slammed the pap for invading her privacy. He captioned the post-reading: #shraddhakapoor walking out of a Mumbai shoot looking completely smitten! She was glued to her phone, grinning shyly and talking to someone called” We caught a peek of her conversation and wonder who could that be

Some even pointed out that mobile phones are different. One fan pointed out: OnePlus Phone and iPhone theme on WhatsApp. The wifi, battery sign is also of iphone.

Another one said: If this is a joke (edited), it’s a bad one!! Don’t intrude into someone’s privacy like that, please. With trust, they allow yr staff within close proximity.

Stop making Such stupid fake chat edits, said another follower.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor will next be seen in Luv Ranjan's untitled venture with Ranbir Kapoor. Also, she will be playing a shape-shifting serpent or Nagin in Vishal Furia's trilogy.