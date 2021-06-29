Trending: South filmmaker Atlee trends high on Twitter, is Shah Rukh Khan the reason?

New Delhi: South filmmaker Atlee Kumar is trending high on Twitter and the reason is Shah Rukh Khan. Well, it so happened that SRK's manager of many years, Pooja Dadlani dropped a picture of hers wearing a special mask on sets, tagging Atlee.

And guess what? The Instagram story was enough of a hint for SRK fans to jump to the conclusion that king of romance is indeed shooting a film with renowned South filmmaker Atlee. Take a look at Pooja's post and also some tweet reactions:

Rt if you are excited for #Atlee anna mass ! pic.twitter.com/rcMGn6kdys — MASRUR (@Masrur2srk_) June 29, 2021

However, nothing has been officially announced as yet. Neither Shah Rukh nor Atlee has released any official word on film collaboration.

On the work front, after the 2018 release 'Zero' with Aanand L Rai, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, SRK took a brief hiatus. He will next be seen in Pathan, the shooting of which has begun already.

A few days back, SRK was spotted at YRF studios in a swanky car and speculation was rife that he will be donning a new look in the actioner. The film also features John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.