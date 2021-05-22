Trending: Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff flaunts her washboard abs at airport, happy paps ask her 'Mam kaisi ho aap' - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood star Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport looking fab! She donned a black bustier and wine colour jeggings with a jacket wrapped around her waist. Krishna Shroff's athleisure wear along with a black mask, certainly proves she's a hardcore fitness person.

Not just workout fashion, but Krishna Shroff also flaunted her washboard abs with a shining belly piercing making her look simply stunning and glam. Ace celeb paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared her video on Instagram which shows her walking in at the airport while happy paps ask her 'Mam kaisi ho aap', to which she shyly replies, 'theek hun'.

Watch the viral video here:

Jackie and Ayesha Shroff's daughter is majorly into fitness much like her brother Tiger Shroff. Krishna, who is fondly called Kishu is quite popular on Instagram.

She was earlier dating professional basketball player Eban Hyams and fans loved their lovey-dovey photos. The stunner has some beautiful tattoos adding to her edgy and bold avatar.

Krishna Shroff runs the MMA Matrix - the fitness training ground which is the secret of her washboard abs. She regularly gyms and works hard on her fitness levels.