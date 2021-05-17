हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Krishna Shroff

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff sets temperatures soaring high with 'au naturel' bikini pic!

On Sunday, (May 16) Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff took to Instagram to share a stunning bikini pic flaunting her washboard abs.

Tiger Shroff&#039;s sister Krishna Shroff sets temperatures soaring high with &#039;au naturel&#039; bikini pic!
File photo

New Delhi: Veteran actor Jackie Shroff's son Tiger Shroff has made quite a huge name for himself in the Bollywood industry. However, Tiger is not the only star of his generation from the Shroff family.

His sister and darling daughter of Jackie Shroff - Krishna Shroff is also a social media star. Krishna may not have chosen a career in the film industry, but that doesn't stop her from being any less than a celebrity.

The 28-year-old enjoys a fan following of 7.5 million. Like her brother, Krishna too is a fitness enthusiast and has unarguably the hottest six-pack abs in the industry.

Recently, the stunning star kid took to Instagram to share a scintillating bikini pic where she showed off her washboard abs and beautiful wavy hair. In the picture, Krishna was seen posing in front of a flower-painted wall and looking to her side while posing. 

She wore a brown bikini which showed off her artistic tattoos and captioned the picture saying, "au naturel" meaning all-natural.

Have a look at her mesmerizing natural look

 

Unlike superstar father and brother, Krishna Shroff has kept herself away from the limelight and big screen. Instead, the 28-year-old chose to build her career in the fitness industry. Krishna is the co-founder of MMA Matrix - the fitness training ground which is the secret of her washboard abs. 

Krishna was previously in a relationship with Eban Hyams, a basketball player. However, they parted ways last year. Their social media photos with each other were quite a viral thing on the internet.

