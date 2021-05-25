हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Dhanashree Verma

Trending: Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma dances like no one's watching but hubby sneaks in from behind - Watch

The video of Dhanashree grooving like no one's watching while hubby sneaking in from behind has gone viral on the internet. 

Trending: Yuzvendra Chahal&#039;s wife Dhanashree Verma dances like no one&#039;s watching but hubby sneaks in from behind - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma has once again taken the internet by storm with her amazing dancing skills. The video of Dhanashree grooving like no one's watching while hubby sneaking in from behind has gone viral on the internet. 

The amazing dance video of Dhanashree was shared by the star wife herself on Instagram. She captioned it: Keeping up with the trend in this not so calm environment
Btw posting a dance reel tomorrow on the same track but with a humorous touch
Any guesses what’s gonna happen?
#dhanashreeverma

Earlier this month, Yuzvendra Chahal's family tested positive for the deadly novel Coronavirus, leaving his father hospitalised. However, he is now fine and back home. Chahal played or Royal Challengers Bangalore in the currently suspended Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. 

Dhanashree, who is also a Dentist by profession got married to Yuzvendra Chahal on December 22, 2020, in a private ceremony with family and close friends in attendance. The wedding took place in Gurgaon. 

A social media sensation, Dhanashree's dance videos are loved by fans who follow the pretty lady on YouTube and Instagram. Some time back, a video of her grooving with Gabbar of the cricketing arena, Shikhar Dhawan on Bhangra beats too hit the internet.

Dhanashree Verma, on the work front, was last seen in Punjabi singer-actor Jassie Gill's superhit dance peppy track 'Oye Hoye Hoye’. It is penned by Happy Raikoti and composed by Avvysra.

 

