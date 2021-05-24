Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma shares HOT throwback picture with ‘boy friends’ – check out

Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma, who is a choreographer, recently took to Instagram to treat her fans with a hot picture.

On Sunday (May 23), Dhanashree shared a throwback picture on Insta story. In the pic, she can be seen wearing a hot blue dress and standing with her boys' gang as all of them pose for the picture.

Notably, Dhanashree, who is also a YouTuber, is very active on social media and keeps making shorts dance reels on different songs, and doing different dance forms every time.

Earlier on Sunday, Dhanashree also posted a video of her dancing to the famous song ‘Booty Wurk’ by T Pain.

Notably, Dhanashree had earlier penned down an emotional message for fans who are going through a hard time due to the COVID-19 crisis in India.

The dancer took to Instagram to upload some of her pics from IPL 2021 and captioned it, “When you reach the end of your rope, tie a knot in it and hang on. It’s really not easy to keep up with your passion/work when you keep hearing news about your loved ones and others. A lot of people aren’t vocal about what they’re feeling or what their family is going through as I’m one of them. To all those people battling with their emotions... sending love, strength, and prayers. Everything’s going to be alright. I will try my best to spread good energy.”

It is worth mentioning that after the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble, the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been postponed indefinitely but the cricketers and now their partners are finding ways to keep their fans entertained and motivated off the field.