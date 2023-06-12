Sidhu Moose Wala’s AI Cover On ‘Tumhe Dillagi’ Goes Viral

Last year, the untimely death of Shubdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, left a profound void in the hearts of his fans. They have been yearning for his songs and voice ever since. On the occasion of his anniversary this year, a video featuring an AI-generated voice of the late singer has garnered significant attention on the internet. The video, created by Amarjit Singh, a software engineer based in the United States, showcases the AI voice reimagining Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's iconic song “Tumhe Dillagi.”

In what he calls his dream collaboration, Amarjit Singh combined Sidhu Moose Wala’s vocals with that of Atif Aslam and Diljit Dosanjh, which clearly left social media users emotional.

As the video plays, the trio harmoniously sings the soul-stirring track “Tumhe Dillagi.” While sharing the video, Amarjit Singh also added a caption mentioning that it is meant for curiosity and educational purposes.

"What if Sidhu AI, Atif AI and Diljit AI did a collab for Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's Tumhe Dillagi? Originally sung by Ustaad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan," he wrote.

Fans Get Emotional On Hearing Sidhu Moose Wala's AI Voice

The video has taken the internet by storm as many social media users reacted to it and got emotional.

A user wrote, " u are just awesome man can’t tell you how much happy to hear Sidhu bhai... God bless u man," while another one wrote, "This is gold!!!!!"

"Bro you are making legendary AI songs," a third user commented, while a fourth one commented, "Diljit sound's so good and sidhu is a legend no doubt."

Sidhu Moose Wala Death Case

Singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala died on May 19, 2022, when he was shot by a group of unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district. Said to be an incident of gang rivalry, Sidhu Moose Wala was just 28 years old at the time of his death.