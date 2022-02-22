Urfi Javed makes EXPLOSIVE allegations against casting director - Deets inside

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed has recently accused Punjabi casting director Obed Afridi of taking advantage of women and demanding sexual favours from girls. The actress backed up her allegations with screenshots on her Instagram stories.

Urfi first said that Obed didn't pay her for her work. She shared her personal chat with him as proof. He accused her of ditching the shoot which is why they had to pick another artist for it. However, Urfi called his statement as a 'lie'. She later revealed that he had slut shamed her for asking for her money - again sharing a screenshot of the same.

She later said that she got responses from 5 other girls who had faced a casting couch experience with him. One actress messaged Urfi and told her that he promised to get her a part in her favourite singer's music video. However, she would have to give sexual favours to the producer to which the actor refused. Later, he told her that she can even video call him without showing her face. Urfi shared a screenshot of the stated chat.

Actor Priyank Sharma also reached out to Urfi and told her that Obed had asked one of his friends for a sexual favour. He said, "He ask(s) girls to sleep with him for work. He has asked (person) once to sleep for work and then was showing us attitude. I f**ked him over but he ain’t gonna stop."

Meanwhile, Urfi Javed was last seen in Bigg Boss OTT.

She is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online.

The 24-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.