Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed paints cherry blossoms on her body, netizens say 'this actually looks nice'

Urfi Javed was last seen in Bigg Boss OTT and had a huge fallout with her former friend Zeeshan Khan on the show.

Urfi Javed paints cherry blossoms on her body, netizens say &#039;this actually looks nice&#039;
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed who is known for her quirky and risque outfits has once again surprised netizens with her stylistic choices. The diva, on Friday, stepped out of her home in a white blazer and pants. But that's wasn't the interesting part, the icing on the cake was the beautiful body paint that she had donned depicting cherry blossom trees. 

She had painted her arms and her chest and the art was as breathtaking as it was surprising. Take a look at her look:

The buzz is strong that Urfi is dating an Indo-Canadian singer named Kunwarr. 

Kunwarr posted a picture of himself with Urfi on his Instagram handle sparking off dating rumours. His caption reads, “There’s so much cooking up”. Soon after that Urfi reposted the same photo on her story and said, “I know you love me.”

She is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online.

The 24-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay

