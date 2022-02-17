Urfi Javed dating Indo-Canadian singer Kunwarr? Check out these sizzling photos

New Delhi: The controversial starlet Urfi Javed has once again hogged the attention of her fans but this time it's not for her outfit but for her personal relationship. Yes, the buzz is strong that she is dating an Indo-Canadian singer named Kunwarr.

Kunwarr posted a picture of himself with Urfi on his Instagram handle sparking off dating rumours. His caption reads, “There’s so much cooking up”. Soon after that Urfi reposted the same photo on her story and said, “I know you love me.”

She is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online.

The 24-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Sometime back she opened up on a facing casting couch in the industry and narrated her ordeal.