हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed dating Indo-Canadian singer Kunwarr? Check out these sizzling photos

Bigg Boss OTT star Urfi Javed recently anced to Justin Bieber's song and shared the video on her Instagram handle.

Urfi Javed dating Indo-Canadian singer Kunwarr? Check out these sizzling photos
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The controversial starlet Urfi Javed has once again hogged the attention of her fans but this time it's not for her outfit but for her personal relationship. Yes, the buzz is strong that she is dating an Indo-Canadian singer named Kunwarr. 

Kunwarr posted a picture of himself with Urfi on his Instagram handle sparking off dating rumours. His caption reads, “There’s so much cooking up”. Soon after that Urfi reposted the same photo on her story and said, “I know you love me.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@kunwarrmusic)

She is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

The 24-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

Sometime back she opened up on a facing casting couch in the industry and narrated her ordeal. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Urfi JavedUrfi Javed boyfriendUrfi Javed bikini picsUrfi Javed videosKunwarrIndo-Canadian singerUrfi Javed picsurfi javed trolledUrfi Javed casting couch
Next
Story

Amitabh Bachchan calls Bappi Lahiri ‘music director extraordinaire’ say ‘his songs shall remain eternal’

Must Watch

PT1M36S

Zee Top 10: Central Railway to get 36 new local trains