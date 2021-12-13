हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Harnaaz Sandhu

Miss Universe 2021: Urvashi Rautela holds Indian flag as she congratulates winner Harnaaz Sandhu!

For the unversed, model Urvashi Rautela was one of the jury members at the 70th Miss Universe which was won by Harnaaz Sandhu.

Miss Universe 2021: Urvashi Rautela holds Indian flag as she congratulates winner Harnaaz Sandhu!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Eilat: Actor and model Urvashi Rautela, a jury member at the 70th edition of Miss Universe, congratulated the winner Harnaaz Sandhu who brought the crown home after 21 years.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, Urvashi posted a reel in which she can be seen posing with the newly crowned Miss Universe, smiling and feeling proud of the victory. She could also be seen holding the Tricolour in her hand.

 

Urvashi, who represented India at the Miss Universe 2015 pageant, wrote, "#MISSUNIVERSE WE DID IT INDIA. VOHOOOO #PostWin."Harnaaz could be seen wearing a Champagne-coloured gown, and Urvashi picked a long red dress with a slit.

 

Before Harnaaz, only two Indian divas have bagged the title of Miss Universe -- Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

The 70th edition of the fashion event was held in Eilat, Israel, where Harnaaz, 21, bagged the coveted pageant. While Paraguay`s Nadia Ferreira was crowned as the second runner-up, South Africa`s Lalela Mswane was the third runner-up.

 

Harnaaz, who belongs to Chandigarh, Punjab, has previously bagged numerous pageant titles including LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021 and Femina Miss India Punjab 2019.

She will also star in Punjabi films like 'Yaara Diyan Poo Baran' and 'Bai Ji Kuttange'.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Harnaaz SandhuUrvashi RautelaLara DuttaSushmita SenMiss Universe 2021Miss Universe
Next
Story

Inside VicKat's royal wedding venue; Vicky Kaushal's cousin gives glimpse - Watch

Must Watch

PT7M35S

CM Yogi's address in Kashi