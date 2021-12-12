Urvashi Rautela gifts 'Bhagavad Gita' to former Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, wins praise

New Delhi: Actress Urvashi Rautela recently met former Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu and gifted him a copy of the 'Bhagavad Gita'.

Her gesture of presenting a copy of Bhagavad Gita to Netanyahu earned her praises on the Internet.

"This is the most powerful picture I saw today," said one user on Twitter.

"My happiness is multiplied after seeing Urvashi Rautela gifting Bhagavad Gita to Netanyahu," expressed another.

Her Instagram post has got over 6.87 lakh likes and has more than 8,000 comments.

"Urvashi Rautela Bhagwad Gita" was also trending no. 1 worldwide on Twitter.

Urvashi, who represented India at Miss Universe in 2015, was also seen teaching Netanyahu some Hindi words during her meet and greet session with the former Israeli PM.

She also learnt a few words from him in Hebrew.

The 'Sanam Re' actress is in Israel to judge the 70th edition of the Miss Universe 2021 pageant.

On the work front, Urvashi will play Poonam Mishra, the real-life wife of Inspector Avinash Mishra, who is played by Randeep Hooda in the web film 'Inspector Avinash'.

She will also appear in a few south Indian films, including the Telugu feature 'Black Rose', in which she will play the lead.

Live TV