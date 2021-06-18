Urvashi Rautela stuns in jewellery costing Rs 35 lakh by top brands - Watch her new collection

New Delhi: Model-actress Urvashi Rautela has always managed to hog the limelight with either her fashion sense or incredible social media postings. The actress recently uploaded a video on hers on Instagram flaunting her jewellery.

Urvashi Rautela is known to own some of the most expensive outfits and jewellery. She flaunted her new collection set of rings, bracelets, and watches with freshly manicured golden nails on her Instagram with a bling filter, she captioned the video excitedly as "Fresh Set @bulgari @louisvuitton @versace @vancleefarpels".

Urvashi can be seen wearing an expensive Bvlgari ‘Serpenti Tubogas’ watch which costs around Rs 9 lakh, 8 rings from Louis Vuitton costing around Rs 4 lakh and the three bracelets with a head of a panther on both ends come from the top most luxury brand 'Cartier' from their collection ‘PANTHÈRE DE CARTIER’, it's price goes up to Rs 20,00,000 and the last addition to her collection is a ‘Versace’ bracelet priced almost Rs 3 lakh.

The total fresh set of collection costs around Rs 35 lakh. The glam diva will always be spotted wearing bling which makes her stand out from others. Urvashi Rautela is currently going through intensive training for her upcoming action film where she has decided to do her stunts on her own.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be making her Tamil debut with a big-budget sci-fi film in which she will be playing the role of a microbiologist and an IITian, and later she is going to appear in a bilingual thriller “Black Rose” along with the Hindi remake of “Thirutu Payale 2”.

The actress recently got a blockbuster response for her song "Doob Gaye" opposite Guru Randhawa. Urvashi is starring in a lead role in Jio studio's web series “Inspector Avinash” opposite Randeep Hooda, which is a biopic based on the true story of super cop Avinash Mishra and Poonam Mishra.