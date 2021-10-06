Urvashi Rautela's breakfast dress costs a whopping Rs 1,86,000 lakh, looks irresistible - Watch

New Delhi: Model-actress Urvashi Rautela has often turned heads for her sartorial choices and stunning looks. Recently, the actress went for a lavish breakfast at Habtoor Palace and it's the price of her outfit which is jaw-dropping.

Urvashi Rautela wore an Elisabetta Franchi short sleek white blazer dress. The gold hoop chain at the centre made her stand out. The elegant blazer designer dressed costed for around Rs 50,000, she paired it with white gumboots by international Italian Luxury Brand Giuseppe Zanotti, and the price of those pair of gumboots cost around Rs 1,36,000 lakh.

The entire look was really very captivating to our eyes as this talented beauty had tied up her hair into a bun with side hair parting, the actress had minimal makeup with a winged eyeliner as she completed her look with a nude lip shade. Talking about the accessories Urvashi opted to wear long earrings.

She was grateful for receiving a 10 year UAE Golden Visa as she became the first Indian actress to receive that recognition.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be soon seen in a web series titled 'Inspector Avinash' opposite Randeep Hooda in a lead role. The actress is going to play the lead role in a bilingual thriller “Black Rose” along with the Hindi remake of “Thiruttu Payale 2”.

The actress recently got a blockbuster response for her song "Doob Gaye" opposite Guru Randhawa and "Versace Baby" opposite Mohamed Ramadan.

Urvashi Rautela will be also making a Tamil debut with the 200 crores big-budget film "The Legend" opposite Saravana.