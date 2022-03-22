Urvashi Rautela's sizzling Expo 2020 look in a shimmering gown and gold jewellery is worth Rs 30 lakh! PICS

New Delhi: Model-actress Urvashi Rautela never really misses out on any opportunity to amaze fans with her alluring looks. The stunner turned heads at the Tours Pavilions At Expo2020. The actress also took in the sights at the top location in the city right now. The official India Expo 2020 Twitter account shared pictures of the actress at the venue.

Urvashi wore a shimmering, embellished body-fitting gown which was designed by the ace designer Elisabetta Franchi and had a crew neck with straps, long sleeves, a cutout at the front of the top, and bareback. The skirt opens on the hip at the gathers’ height.

The ensemble cost a whopping amount worth Rs 1,94,197.43. To match the look, Urvashi opted for Padlocks with rhinestones, which cost Rs 15,089,21. Along with an Elisabeth Franchi real gold bracelet that had the logo on it was worth Rs, 11 434,44. Paired with a Torchon real gold necklace with rhinestones worth Rs 27,240,86.

Urvashi Rautela kept her look minimal and went bold with her eyes, opting for nude eyeshadow with blue shimmer, adding a perfect glam to her look with long lashes and and perfect winged eyeliner with smudged eye along with a perfect blush and highlighter. She rounded off her look with a nude lip shade.

This smouldering look of the actress can be the perfect inspiration for the brides and the brides-to-be made for the perfect cocktail look or a bachelor party look.

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen judging the Miss Universe Pageant 2021, and also bagged appreciation for her international song ‘Versace Baby’ alongside Arab superstar Mohamed Ramadan. Urvashi will be soon seen in the web series ‘Inspector Avinash’ opposite Randeep Hooda in a lead role.

The actress is going to play the lead role in a bilingual thriller ‘Black Rose’ along with the Hindi remake of ‘Thiruttu Payale 2’. Urvashi will be making a Tamil debut with ‘The Legend’ opposite Saravana.