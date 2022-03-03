हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan shares UNSEEN pic in pink dress, Samantha Ruth Prabhu can't stop laughing!

Varun Dhawan recently shared an unseen picture from the sets of 'Coolie No. 1' on Instagram in which he's seen wearing a pink dress alongside Sara Ali Khan.

Varun Dhawan shares UNSEEN pic in pink dress, Samantha Ruth Prabhu can&#039;t stop laughing!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan's throwback Thursday is packed with comedy, revisiting BTS moments from sets of 'Coolie No. 1'.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun shared a picture in which he can be seen wearing a pink dress, long white socks and a short blunt hairstyle wig.

His co-star Sara Ali Khan proudly posed alongside, wearing a peach saree.

In the caption, Varun wrote, "Who`s prettier. Tbt to the time I had to dress like a chick and @saraalikhan95 was super impressed."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

 

"This was so so so so hot," Sara commented. "Can`t. Unsee. This," Ileana D'Cruz added.

samantha

'Coolie No. 1' is a remake of the 1995 classic hit of the same name. The David Dhawan directorial was released on Amazon Prime Video in December 2020.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Varun DhawanSara Ali Khancoolie no.1Varun Dhawan Instagram
Next
Story

Fan asks Priyanka Chopra 'where's the baby?' after her solo outing, another fan replies 'mother can take a break...'

Must Watch

PT4M5S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: PM Modi meets students returned from Ukraine