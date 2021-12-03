हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's wedding BIG update: DC Sawai Madhopur conducts meeting to discuss law, order

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are rumoured to tie the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur district, Rajasthan.

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif&#039;s wedding BIG update: DC Sawai Madhopur conducts meeting to discuss law, order
File photo

Jaipur: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif`s rumoured wedding preparations are in full swing! The two are just a few days away from tying the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur district, Rajasthan.

On Friday, the district administration conducted a meeting to discuss law and order arrangements for the upcoming big fat wedding. The meeting was conducted in the presence of District Collector Rajendra Kishan, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh, ADM Suraj Singh Negi, and representatives of the event company.

Members of the hotel staff were also present in the meeting.

It has been reported that wedding festivities will take place at the royal property from December 7 to December 9.

 

Filmmaker Kabir Khan, producer Amritpal Singh Bindra, and director Anand Tiwari are likely to attend the wedding ceremony of Vicky and Katrina, who are fondly called ViKat by their fans.

 

Vicky and Katrina`s romance rumours began after Katrina, in Karan Johar`s popular TV show, said that she would like to work with Vicky and they would look good together. On hearing this, Vicky was completely flattered and made a gesture of fainting.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Vicky KaushalKatrina Kaifvicky kaushal weddingKatrina Kaif weddingKatrina Kaif wedding venue
Next
Story

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Krushna Abhishek says preparations are underway!

Must Watch

PT1M47S

Tyre of Indian Air Force's (IAF) Mirage Fighter Jet gets stolen