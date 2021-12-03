Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Krushna Abhishek says preparations are underway!

New Delhi: Comedian Krushna Abhishek recently spilt the beans on Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's rumoured wedding which is set to take place in December. Krushna in an interview revealed that the preparations for the duo's wedding were going on but have been very hush-hush.

Talking to ABP, Krushna was asked if he has any message for Katrina Kaif who is reportedly set to tie the knot with Vicky.

The comedian said, "Katrina Kaif is very sweet, I have worked with her as she's come on our shows as a guest. She's a wonderful person and I wish her all luck. I think her heart is as beautiful as she is. I would like to wish her my best wishes and luck."

Later, he was asked why he left Vicky out from the sweet message to Katrina. To this, Krushna responded that it was nothing like that and he would like to wish Vicky as well.

He said, "No, Vicky also. Vicky is my neighbour so I can wish him in the lift." Krushna also confirmed that their preparations are underway, he stated, "Yes, their wedding preparations are going on but they are very hush-hush."

"Both are great people and make a great couple. I'm not trying to be political but I actually know them," he added.

There have been many updates and scoops regarding the Vic-Kat wedding in the past few days but the duo has refrained from commenting on it.

The couple is reportedly all set to tie the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a luxury resort in Rajasthan. The wedding festivities will span 3 days from December 7 to 9 respectively. Their big fat Indian wedding of Katrina and Vicky Kaushal includes their stay at a luxury suite worth Rs 7 lakh with a private swimming pool and garden area, reportedly.

Live TV