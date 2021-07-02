VIDEO: South beauty Rashmika Mandanna forgets to wear her mask before paps on duty and the reaction is totally unmissable - Watch

New Delhi: Southern beauty Rashmika Mandanna was recently snapped in the city. As the actress stepped out from her car, to head for her work, she was surrounded by the paps on duty. And guess what?

Just as Rashmika got down from her car, she forgot to wear her mask but realised it soon. Her cutesy reaction is totally unmissable. Celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani posted the fun video on his Instagram handle.

After wearing her mask, Rashmika Mandanna posed for the photo-op. Dressed in a beige romper, she wore a summer blazer over it, looking super stunning.

Rashmika featured in the 2016 blockbuster hit 'Kirik Party', and become one of the most popular and highest-paid actresses in South Indian cinema.

Her Telugu debut was 2018’s ‘Chalo’, after which ‘Geetha Govindam’ hit the screens in the same year. The blockbuster film, which starred her opposite ‘Arjun Reddy’ star Vijay Devarakonda, gave her instant success and fame.

In 2019, she once again collaborated with Vijay for ‘Dear Comrade’. ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ with Mahesh Babu and ‘Bheeshma’ were superhits too.

On the work front, Rashmika is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming spy thriller film "Mission Majnu". In the Shantanu Bagchi directorial, the actress will be seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

The actress will also be seen in the Hindi film "Goodbye" starring Amitabh Bachchan and the Telugu film "Pushpa" co-starring Allu Arjun.