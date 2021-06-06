Vikrant Massey’s reaction to Yami Gautam’s haldi pics is SAVAGE, netizens go berserk!

New Delhi: After surprising her fans with some awe-inspiring pics from her mehendi ceremony, beautiful actress Yami Gautam on Sunday treated her fans with some unseen pictures from her Haldi ceremony.

The ‘Kaabil’ actress has been sharing her intimate pictures from her wedding ceremony ever since she got married to 'URI' director Aditya Dhar in a small ceremony with only family and close friends in attendance.

The actress was flooded with congratulatory messages in the comments section from her friends and fans alike.

Among all, it was Vikrant Massey’s comment that caught everyone’s attention. Vikrant, who worked with Yami in ‘Ginny Weds Sunny’, called her Radhe Maa in one of the pictures.

Vikrant, who is known for his perfect comic timing, commented, “Pur & pious like Radhe Maa!”

His comment started trending on social media as his fans were left in splits.

Vikrant commented on one of the photos, in which Yami was seen wearing a red sari with a golden embroidered red dupatta along with heavy jewellery including a nose ring, earrings and kalire.

This reminded the actor of the self-styled Indian godwoman Radhe Maa and he couldn’t resist himself from sharing his views on it.

On the work front, Yami recently began shooting for the social comedy film 'Dasvi' produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. She will also be seen in Behzad Khambata's thriller 'A Thursday' playing the role of a school teacher who takes 16 children as hostages.